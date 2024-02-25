Despite making significant progress in developing treatments to manage this condition, there is still no definitive cure.

Current treatments, including blood transfusions and iron chelation therapy, help manage symptoms and improve the quality of life, but they do not eliminate the underlying genetic cause of thalassaemia.

Ongoing research efforts are vital to explore potential curative approaches such as gene therapy and stem cell transplantation by correcting the genetic defects responsible for thalassaemia.

While gene therapy holds promise for curing this condition, it remains in its early stages, accompanied by substantial costs and unknown long-term complications.

In itself, gene therapy for beta thalassaemia involves the addition of a functional gene in hematopoietic stem cells that works in tandem with the alpha-globin gene, producing functional haemoglobin and thus functional red blood cells, perhaps eventually rendering patients independent of transfusion requirements.