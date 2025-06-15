In Malta, rehabilitation is often associated solely with elderly care.

This misconception has created confusion and, more importantly, barriers in awareness, investment and access for younger ndividuals who require intensive rehabilitation.

Regardless of age, rehabilitation is a holistic and complex process that empowers individuals with newly acquired disabilities or impairments to reach and maintain their optimal functional level.

As physical and rehabilitation medicine (PRM) specialists, we assess patients with new physical impairments, develop a tailored rehabilitation programme in collaboration with our multidisciplinary team, and deliver focused interventions and strategies to improve the individual’s functional abilities following illness or injury.

Rehabilitation is, therefore, much more than just physiotherapy; it is a comprehensive, multidisciplinary approach, strengthened by PRM expertise.

The importance of specialist rehabilitation is further emphasised in the WHO-endorsed ‘Rehabilitation 2030’ initiative, which aims to reduce the global burden of disability and improve quality of life for individuals of all ages and backgrounds.