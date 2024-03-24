Many website owners believe that search engine optimisation (SEO) is a task that is done once at the launch of a website and that’s it.

However, SEO is not a one-time checkbox that you can tick to rank better. It is a dynamic process that thrives on consistent effort.

For example, you need to continuously create fresh content and update your site to keep it as relevant as possible.

Another myth is that low-volume search terms are a waste of time. In reality, such search terms might offer access to a niche market and can return surprisingly high conversion rates since it would target specific audiences.

As for a model like ChatGPT replacing search engines, the reality is that these engines have been using AI for a long time as part of their backbone to decide how to rank webpages and present the information to the user.

Rather than replacing search engines, they will be integrating large language models like ChatGPT to understand and summarise the key elements of websites and to engage with the user in a more seamless manner.