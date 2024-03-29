The leader of Northern Ireland's main pro-UK Democratic Unionist Party Jeffrey Donaldson has stepped down after being charged by police over historical sex offences.

Donaldson, who was elected DUP leader in June 2021, has also been suspended from the party, it said.

"The party chairman has received a letter from Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP confirming that he has been charged with allegations of an historical nature and indicating that he is stepping down as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party with immediate effect," it said.

"In accordance with the party rules, the party officers have suspended Mr Donaldson from membership, pending the outcome of a judicial process," it said.

The statement added that party officers had unanimously appointed Gavin Robinson, another DUP lawmaker in the UK parliament, as interim party leader.

The shock resignation came soon after several of Donaldson's social media accounts were abruptly deleted.

Last month, Donaldson brokered a deal with the UK government that enabled the end of the DUP's two-year boycott of the British region's devolved powersharing assembly at Stormont.

He had been expected to lead his party into the next UK general election, expected later this year.

But numerous media outlets reported that the 61-year-old politician's resignation was linked to a statement by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) reporting two arrests.

"A 61-year-old man has been charged in relation to non-recent sexual offences," said a PSNI statement.

"A 57-year-old woman was also arrested and charged at the time for aiding and abetting additional offences.

"Both are due to appear before Newry Magistrates' Court on 24 April," it added.