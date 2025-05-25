The Nadur local council, in collaboration with the Soċjetà Filarmonika Mnarja, has acquired two new timpani drums thanks to EU funding.

This investment was made possible through funding under Measure 19.2 – Sub-Measure 4: ‘Improve the Attractiveness of Living in Gozo for Young Persons and Young Families’, part of the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) 2014-2020. The initiative is designed to support rural development and enhance quality of life, with a particular focus on engaging younger generations and fostering vibrant local communities.

The new timpani drums will strengthen the band club’s instrumental ensemble, enhancing its role as a cultural cornerstone in Nadur. The society has a long-standing tradition of musical excellence, community involvement and youth engagement through its music education and outreach programmes.

The Nadur local council and Soċjetà Filarmonika Mnarja thank all those involved in the application and implementation of the project.