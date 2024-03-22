Title challengers Nadur Youngsters and Qala Saints took a point each from last weekend’s top of the table clash to remain level at the top of the standings.

This match attracted a sizeable crowd at the Gozo Stadium and the two sides lived up to the expectations with a strong performance.

Qala will have been the happier side to leave the stadium as they took a point from a match which saw them with a player less for more than a half.

Nadur were determined to bounce back from last week’s heavy 6-2 defeat to Xewkija Tigers.

The Youngsters took the lead on 21 minutes through a fine strike by Marcelo Barbosa.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com