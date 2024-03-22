Title challengers Nadur Youngsters and Qala Saints took a point each from last weekend’s top of the table clash to remain level at the top of the standings.

This match attracted a sizeable crowd at the Gozo Stadium and the two sides lived up to the expectations with a strong performance. 

Qala will have been the happier side to leave the stadium as they took a point from a match which saw them with a player less for more than a half.

Nadur were determined to bounce back from last week’s heavy 6-2 defeat to Xewkija Tigers.

The Youngsters took the lead on 21 minutes through a fine strike by Marcelo Barbosa.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.