Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann on Thursday announced a much changed 26-man squad for the upcoming March friendlies, three months out from the country hosting Euro 2024.

The 36-year-old brought back 2014 World Cup winners Manuel Neuer and Toni Kroos, leaving out 11 of the players he selected in his previous squad last November.

Nagelsmann’s side face France in Lyon on March 23 and the Netherlands in Frankfurt three days later.

Germany open the Euros on June 14 against Scotland in Munich.

Germany have struggled in the lead-up to the tournament.

The three-time European champions won just three of 11 games in 2023 on the back of a group-stage exit at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, a run which saw Hansi Flick become the first coach in Germany history to be sacked.

