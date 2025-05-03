An Austrian tourist was handed a suspended sentence on Saturday after admitting to walking around Swieqi naked.

Patrick Bernhauser, 36, was reported to the police after he was spotted walking around Swieqi naked late morning on Friday. The man’s neighbours saw him enter an apartment in the locality.

Photos of the man walking naked around Swieqi - wearing only a hat and shoes - were shared to social media.

The police inspector went on location, but no one opened the door. An arrest warrant was requested.

The man turned himself in early morning the next day.

Bernhauser pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him, including being drunk in public, harassment, and breaching the public peace.

Magistrate Victor Axiak, who presided over the court, sentenced the man to six months in prison, suspended for three years.

Police inspector Darryl Farr prosecuted. Legal aid Julia Micallef Stafrace assisted the man.