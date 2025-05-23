Napoli sealed the Serie A title on Friday after beating Cagliari 2-0 to hold off Inter and win the Italian championship for the fourth time.

Scott McTominay and Romelu Lukaku netted at a packed and wild Stadio Diego Armando Maradona as Napoli secured their second league crown in three seasons on the final day of the season.

Napoli finished the season a point ahead of closest rivals Inter who won 2-0 at Como, the outgoing champions’ opponents having to play half the match with 10 men after goalkeeper Pepe Reina was sent off just before half-time of his last ever match.

Inter’s win meant nothing as another Scudetto party was kicked off in Naples by the fans’ new heroes McTominay and Lukaku.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com