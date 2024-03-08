Napoli were held to a 1-1 home draw by Torino in Serie A on Friday as the champions’ revival stalled ahead of a Champions League showdown at Barcelona.

Antonio Sanabria’s acrobatic overhead kick in the 64th minute gave Torino a point at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona and damaged Napoli’s bid for European football next season.

Sanabria netted his third goal of the season three minutes after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia had put Napoli ahead as Francesco Calzona’s side stay seventh.

Napoli are two points behind Atalanta who are in the Europa Conference League spot and face Juventus on Sunday.

