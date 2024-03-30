Napoli renew their bid for Champions League football on Saturday when they take on rivals Atalanta with the Juan Jesus racism storm making it a bitter Easter weekend for the ailing Scudetto holders.

Italy’s outgoing champions return from the international break outraged over Tuesday’s decision by the Italian Football Federation’s disciplinary tribunal to clear Inter's Francesco Acerbi of racially abusing Brazilian Jesus.

Racism from the stands is depressingly common in Italian football, where neo-fascist fan groups have been a common sight since at least the 1970s.

