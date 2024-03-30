Napoli’s Champions League hopes took a huge blow with Saturday’s 3-0 home humbling by Atalanta as the outgoing Serie A title holders showed support for Juan Jesus after a racism controversy.

First-half goals from Aleksei Miranchuk and Gianluca Scamacca and a late Teun Koopmeiners strike boosted sixth-placed Atalanta’s own chances of a spot in Europe’s top club competition.

Francesco Calzona’s Napoli stay seventh and nine points behind Bologna who are fourth and currently in the final Champions League spot ahead of their home fixture with rock-bottom Salernitana on Easter Monday.

