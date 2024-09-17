The Malta National Aquarium has been honoured with the prestigious European Business Winner award for its outstanding initiative during the European Week for Waste Reduction (EWWR) 2023. This recognition comes after being awarded the best action in the Business category locally by WasteServ for the European Week for Waste Reduction 2023, highlighting unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability.

The National Aquarium's project, titled 'Ocean Guardians: Unpacking the Ocean’s Message on Packaging', was selected from among 14,000 actions across Europe. This initiative aimed to educate and inspire the public about the impact of packaging on our oceans, fostering a deeper understanding and commitment to waste reduction.

Representatives from the Malta National Aquarium attended the award ceremony in Marseille, where they were acknowledged for the innovative and impactful approach to raising awareness about waste prevention.

The European Week for Waste Reduction is the largest campaign dedicated to waste prevention in Europe, driven by local and regional public authorities. It engages a diverse array of participants including citizens, schools, businesses, NGOs, and associations, all united in their efforts to promote waste reduction. The 2023 campaign focused on the theme of packaging, a critical issue in today's waste management landscape.