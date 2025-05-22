An exhibition celebrating the life and work of renowned Maltese artist Giuseppe Calì was officially launched by Prime Minister Robert Abela as part of the second instalment of Heritage Malta’s ‘MUŻA Ħdejk’ initiative.

The travelling exhibition opened at the Basilica of Our Lady of Porto Salvo and St Dominic in Valletta and will run there until June 4. It will then move to the Basilica of the Sanctuary of the Assumption in Mosta from June 12 to 25, with further stops in Lija and Sliema later this year.

Speaking at the launch, Abela praised the initiative for “bringing art and culture closer to the community” and described it as a vital investment in strengthening Maltese identity.

“We are continuing to invest in the arts and culture – both key contributors to our economy – and we are directing that investment towards quality and wider accessibility,” he said.

Heritage Minister Owen Bonnici echoed this sentiment, describing the 'MUŻA Ħdejk' project as “a clear example of how art can reach people, rather than the other way around.” He said the initiative reflects “a mature and inclusive vision” that gives both art enthusiasts and newcomers the chance to experience Malta’s national heritage.

“Art should be for everyone and this is a big step in that direction,” Bonnici said.

Mario Cutajar, Director of MUŻA and Chairperson of Heritage Malta, said the exhibition brings the museum “into the heart of the community.” He explained: “Instead of waiting for people to come to the museum, we are taking the museum to them. That is the essence of ‘MUŻA Ħdejk’.” He added that the exhibition will showcase the range of Calì’s artistic legacy and will be part of broader efforts, including the Malta Biennale and ongoing updates to MUŻA galleries, to make national art more accessible.

Fr Michael Camilleri, parish priest of St Dominic’s Basilica, welcomed the decision to launch the exhibition in the church Calì once attended. The church houses several of Calì's works.

The exhibition includes a number of Calì’s masterpieces, including The Death of a Dragon (on loan from MUŻA), as well as works by his contemporaries, sketches, and personal documents such as his birth and death registers.

Entry is free, and visitors can access the Valletta exhibition daily between 10am and 7pm via the main entrance on Merchant Street.