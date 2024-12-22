The National Book Council (NBC) has issued a call for Maltese illustrators to submit artworks to be exhibited at the London Book Fair of next year, held at Kensington Olympia between March 11–13.

Illustrators are invited to submit proposals featuring published illustrations for display in a gallery of artworks at the NBC stand during the London Book Fair of 2025.

Only eight artworks will be selected for the Illustrators Gallery; however, all illustrators who submit their work will be featured in the 2025 edition of Literature from Malta, the NBC foreign rights catalogue, distributed at international book fairs throughout the year.

“The Illustrators Gallery offers an exceptional opportunity to exhibit artworks to industry professionals,” says the council.

The artwork will be printed as part of a full vinyl sticker wrap, requiring a print-ready high-res PDF or high-resolution tiff file. Participants are to submit an artwork that represents their portfolio, in landscape format 891mm (wide) x 594mm (high) in 300 dpi, CMYK and pdf/tiff formats (no bleed needed), along with the illustrator’s name, e-mail address, social media and/or website, and bio note of not more than 50 words.

The space can be utilised as desired, potentially featuring more than one illustration.

The application form on the NBC’s website must be filled out by January 7.

The NBC says it has long championed illustrators, recognising their often-overlooked role in the publishing industry. Previous initiatives include supporting the MCOI’s Annual for five years running, collaborating with Arts Council Malta on the From Illustration to Book exhibition, hosting workshops led by distinguished illustrators, and featuring Maltese illustrators’ work at prestigious international book fairs such the London Book Fair.

The selection process for the featured artworks will be conducted by an adjudication board, which will meticulously review all submitted proposals to identify the most captivating and representative illustrations.

With a focus on creativity and quality, the panel will select eight artworks that best showcase the diverse talent and vibrant artistic expression of Maltese illustrators. A collaborative approach will ensure a fair and comprehensive evaluation process.

For more information and to apply, visit ktieb.org.mt/en/news/call-for-illustrator-submissions-feature-your-artwork-at-the-nbc-stand-london-book-fair-2025-11-13-march or e-mail Jasmine Bajada on jasmine-alexa.bajada@gov.mt.