The National Book Council, in collaboration with Arts Council Malta, is issuing a call for submissions for this year’s Malta Book Festival exhibition From Illustration to Book. The festival and exhibition will take place from November 6-10.

The deadline for submissions is July 12 at noon. Results will be announced on August 2.

This will be the third edition of an exhibition dedicated to book design and illustration as an integral part of the Malta Book Festival events and activities.

The organisers say the objective is to showcase the work of Malta’s leading contemporary book illustrators and designers, as well as pay homage to the country’s book illustration pioneers and feature the winning submissions to the publishing section of the Malta Community of Illustrators’ Illustration Annual for the year 2024.

This year, the exhibition will also open its doors to worldwide creatives, with a section dedicated to international illustration.

Interested participants are invited to submit illustrations and/or designs to be considered for the Malta Book Festival exhibition From Illustration to Book.

One can submit a final book cover with typography and illustration; the illustration itself featuring in the book cover as separate from the cover layout; an illustration from the interior of the book as part of the book interior layout; the illustration itself featuring in the book interior as separate from the layout; or a graphic design for a published book cover or interior.

The applicant can submit the works that must have been published by the start date of the Malta Book Festival, namely November 6.

The work can be ‘published’ or ‘self-published’; from a printed book or an e-book; an illustration/graphic design work for a published book (with a Maltese ISBN) by a Maltese or a foreign illustrator/designer; an illustration/graphic design work by a Maltese illustrator for a foreign book (with a foreign ISBN); or anillustration/graphic design work by a non-Maltese illustrator/designer (with a foreign ISBN).

For more information, send an email to Jasmine Bajada on jasmine-alexa.bajada@gov.mt.