Nationalist MP Ivan J. Bartolo has announced he will not seek re-election at the next general election.

"This decision, taken with responsibility and loyalty towards the electorate, is driven solely by evolving family commitments which now require me to travel overseas to spend more time with my children and grandchildren," he said.

Bartolo, an entrepreneur, has been involved in politics for nine years.

He described his tenure as a period of both triumphs and challenges, one that was been a privilege, an honour, and a true opportunity for personal and professional growth.

He said he was committed to serve out this legislature and to be of service. "This contribution will also extend to service in the eventual implementation of a bold and exciting economic reform agenda designed to enhance economic growth, innovation, and sustainability should the electorate entrust the Nationalist Party with governing the country in the next general election," he said.

He thanked all those who have supported him throughout his political journey and said he looked forward to new opportunities beyond frontline politics.

Bartolo was first elected to parliament in 2020 in a casual election but gave up his seat shortly after to create space for new PN leader Bernard Grech.

He was re-elected in 2022 and has been a regular spokesman on the economy and digital affairs.