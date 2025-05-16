The Nationalist Party’s Executive Committee approved three candidates for the next general election, the party announced on Friday.

In a statement, the PN announced that Andrew Agius, a first-time candidate, will be contesting the third district. Meanwhile, Owen Sciberras will be contesting the fifth district, and Josephine Xuereb will contest the seventh district.

In the statement, PN leader Bernard Grech expressed his gratitude to the approved candidates, as well as other candidates who have already expressed interest in being part of the party for the next general election, and who are expected to be approved in the coming weeks and months.

"Yesterday’s approvals form part of an ongoing process that began at the end of last year with the selection of the first group of new candidates for the next general election – a process that will eventually lead to the full approval of the party’s complete list of candidates," the statement concluded.