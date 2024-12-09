World powers vowed to work for stability in Syria and the surrounding region after Islamist-led rebels on Sunday toppled its longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad.

Here is a round-up of key reactions:

High alert: Russia

Assad's ally Moscow said Russian troops in Syria were on high alert but that the rebels had "guaranteed" the security of its army bases in the country.

Prior to reports that Assad had fled to Moscow, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday that Syria must not be allowed to fall into the hands of a "terrorist group".

'Assad should be held accountable': US

"We will engage with all Syrian groups... to establish a transition away from the Assad regime toward independent, sovereign" Syria, US President Joe Biden said.

"Assad should be held accountable," he said when asked what should happen to the deposed president.

'Return to stability': China

Beijing "is closely following the development of the situation in Syria and hopes that Syria returns to stability as soon as possible", the foreign ministry said.

'Friendly relations': Iran

Iran's foreign ministry said it expects "friendly" relations with Syria to continue.

It said it would adopt "appropriate approaches" towards Syria in accordance with the behaviour of "effective actors" in Damascus.

'Heal wounds': Turkey

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said his country, which has supported rebel movements in Syria, would help "to heal Syria's wounds and guarantee its unity, integrity and security".

'Cautious hope': UN

The UN envoy for Syria called the rebel takeover "a watershed moment" for the country marred by nearly 14 years of civil war.

"Today we look forward with cautious hope to the opening of a new (chapter) - one of peace, reconciliation, dignity and inclusion for all Syrians," special envoy Geir Pedersen said.

End to 'barbaric' state: France

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed the fall of Bashar al-Assad's "barbaric state" in Syria.

"I pay tribute to the Syrian people, to their courage, to their patience."

'Contribution': Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Berlin was ready to make "its contribution" to a political solution to bring peace back to the war-stricken country.

"Bashar Al-Assad has oppressed his own people in a brutal manner, he has countless lives on his conscience," said the German leader.

'Work together': UAE

A senior United Arab Emirates official urged Syrians to collaborate in order to avert a spiral into chaos.

"We hope that the Syrians will work together, that we don't just see another episode of impending chaos," presidential adviser Anwar Gargash said at the Manama Dialogue in Bahrain.

'Peace and stability': UK

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer called for a peaceful and stable Syria, urging the protection of civilians and minorities.

Arriving in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, the premier said he was "talking to regional allies", calling the removal of Assad a "real opportunity".

'Long-awaited': EU

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU would help to rebuild "a Syrian state that protects all minorities".

The EU's top diplomat Kaja Kallas hailed Assad's fall as "a positive and long-awaited development" which "also shows the weakness of Assad's backers, Russia and Iran".

Blow to Iran: Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed Assad's overthrow as the fall of a "central link in Iran's axis of evil".

He called it "a direct result of the blows we have inflicted on Iran and Hezbollah", the militant group that Israel has been bombarding in Lebanon.

Don't rely on Putin: Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga welcomed Assad's departure, saying that authoritarians who rely on support from Putin are destined to fall, while stressing Kyiv's support for Syria's people.

Independent Islamic government: Taliban

Afghanistan's Taliban government congratulated the Syrian people and rebels, hoping a transition would lead to "an independent and service-oriented Islamic government" and a Syria "free from external interference".

'Free will': Iraq

Iraq urged respect for the "free will of all Syrians and emphasises that the security, territorial integrity and independence of Syria are of paramount importance", government spokesman Basim Alawadi said.

'Freedom and prosperity': Japan

Tokyo is watching the latest developments "with great interest", Japan's top government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi said.

"We strongly hope that violence will cease in Syria as soon as possible and that all Syrians will be able to enjoy their basic human rights, freedom and prosperity," he added.

'Immense needs': Red Cross

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said that Syrians faced "immense and urgent needs" after "immense suffering" caused by more than a decade of conflict.