NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that the alliance had no plans to deploy forces to Ukraine, to which many of its members have provided weapons following Russia's invasion.
"NATO has no plans to deploy forces to Ukraine," Stoltenberg said during a visit to Finland, adding that the alliance was seeking "long term financial commitment to ensure that we stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes."
