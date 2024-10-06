Last Saturday marked a significant milestone in marine conservation as Nature Trust − FEE Malta, in collaboration with Bank of Valletta (BOV), successfully released two rehabilitated loggerhead turtles, Atua and EM, into the wild from Ġnejna Bay.

The event, part of Nature Trust − FEE Malta’s ongoing efforts to protect Malta’s marine life, also was a key highlight of BOV’s Rebbiegħa programme, celebrating the bank’s 50th anniversary.

Atua and EM, who both lost one of their front fins after becoming entangled in marine debris, had been under the care of Nature Trust – FEE Malta since 2021. Despite the severity of their injuries, both turtles have shown remarkable resilience during their time at the NGO’s rehabilitation facility. They have now fully recovered, and, according to Vincent Attard, CEO of Nature Trust − FEE Malta, they are expected to live a full and healthy life in the wild.

“This release is a true testament to the power of collaboration between organisations for the good of our environment. Atua and EM’s survival and rehabilitation show how much can be achieved through dedication and care,” Attard said.

“We are thrilled to have been able to help these magnificent creatures return to their natural habitat, and with the satellite trackers on their backs, we will be able to follow their journey and continue to learn from them.”

One of the turtles on its release back into the sea. A satellite tracker can be seen on its back.

The data gathered from the satellite trackers will be shared with the public via Nature Trust − FEE’s social media platforms, offering an unprecedented opportunity to follow Atua and EM’s progress and raise awareness about the threats facing marine life.

“This project represents the essence of what we hoped to achieve with the Rebbiegħa programme. It’s about more than just supporting projects − it’s about making a tangible difference to our environment and ensuring a sustainable future,” Charles Azzopardi, who heads the CSR and events teams at the bank, said.

“Atua and EM’s story is a powerful reminder of the impact we can make when we come together for a common cause,” he concluded.

The release of Atua and EM is one of several projects that were shortlisted from numerous submissions under BOV’s Rebbiegħa programme, which aims to support sustainable and impactful initiatives that enhance Malta’s environmental and social landscape.

For more information and to follow Atua and EM’s journey, visit Nature Trust − FEE Malta or Bank of Valletta’s social media channels.