Nature Trust- FEE Malta is facing financial challenges after a building contractor sought over €200,000 in damages and froze the NGO’s assets through a garnishee order.

In a statement published on Saturday, the environmental NGO said it had initiated a counterclaim for damages citing “inadequate project performance” and the first hearing is scheduled for 31 October.

Nature Trust Malta CEO Vincent Attard said the contractor in question won the original tender to carry out works at the NGO’s wildlife rehabilitation centre at Xrobb l-Għaġin Nature Park in 2019.

The centre, inaugurated in November 2023, was developed by Nature Trust Malta in collaboration with Ambjent Malta. It cost €2.5 million and was co-financed through EU funding.

Attard declined to enter into specifics of the dispute but alleged that the contractor had only carried out 20 per of the work in ten months and was behind on deadlines.

After reporting the issue to both the Environment and EU Funds Ministry, the NGO was advised to terminate the contractor’s contract.

Attard said the NGO did everything “by the books”.

But the contractor has now sued the NGO for damages.

Attard said the contractor, who he declined to name, was refusing to lift a garnishee order despite the NGO having provided a €200,000 guarantee to the courts.

The NGO's assets have been frozen for the past four months, he said, impacting its work in supporting sick and injured animals, as well as continuing their educational and nature conservation programmes.

“Our backs are against the wall and now we will see what happens in court,” he said.

According to publicly available civil filings, the contractor is being represented locally by Joseph Abela. The next hearing in the case is scheduled on October 31.

The NGO has now appealed to the public and those who “have nature at heart” to support the NGO through funding.

“Assistance from the general public can make a tremendous difference in the lives of the animals under NTM’s care, helping the organisation to replenish fast dwindling and vital medical and food supplies and maintain the upkeeping of its facilities,” the statement read.

All those who wish to assist the NGO can reach out via info@naturetrustmalta.org, or else through Facebook Messenger.