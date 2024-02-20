Flowers, candles and photos in memory of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny placed in front of the Russian Embassy in Kappara were cleared shortly after protesters gathered there on Monday night.

Activists covered the gate to the entrace of the Russian embassy with pictures of Navalny in silent tribute to Russia's opposition leader who died in mysterious circumstances on Friday.

The Russian authorities have been widely blamed for the 47-year-old's death in a penal colony north of the Arctic Circle.

Dozens of pictures and candles were placed by activists who responded to a call by civil society group Repubblika on Monday night to pay tribute to Navalny, but they were cleared soon after they left the area.

Images of Navalny attached to the embassy gate on Monday night. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

In a Facebook post, Repubblika president Robert Aquilina said: "This is the intolerance showed by Vladimir Putin's regime," blaming embassy employees for clearing up the area.

"They are acting with Alexei Navalny in Russia the same way they acted with Daphne Caruana Galizia in Malta. They want to erase him from our memory. They will not manage. With Navalny's assassination, Putin has sown the seeds of resistance building against his atrocities."