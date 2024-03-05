The heart-rending incident that claimed the life of Jean-Paul Sofia is a tragic reminder of the importance of vigilance and safety in the construction industry.

As the CEO of the Malta Development Association (MDA), a non-governmental organisation dedicated to representing an array of stakeholders in the development industry, and more importantly, as a fellow citizen, I am profoundly moved by the tragedy, and my heartfelt empathy extends to Isabelle Bonnici and John Sofia.

Their relentless pursuit for answers is not only commendable but serves as a beacon of determination and strength in the face of immeasurable loss.

Having immersed myself in the inquiry’s extensive 484-page report, I have come to understand the weight of each word contained within.

I felt compelled to examine every facet of the document and it is only through a complete and thorough analysis that one can justifiably comment on the findings and their implications for our industry and our country.

It is through this lens that I assert the importance of a comprehensive review before formulating opinions. To do otherwise would be a disservice to the work of the inquiry and those it seeks to honour and protect.

Along with the association I represent, I welcome the findings of the inquiry with open arms. The thoroughness with which the inquiring body selected its witnesses and the depth of the questioning are commendable. The depositions provided an in-depth perspective on the state of affairs within our sector. This level of scrutiny, though uncomfortable for some, is a necessary step towards meaningful progress.

The inquiry’s findings, while extensive, have hardly been revelatory for those of us within the industry. The inquiry has not unveiled shocking new truths. Instead, it reaffirms what we, in the industry, have long recognised – the systemic issues that require earnest and immediate attention.

This does not diminish the inquiry’s value; rather, it amplifies the urgent need for action. The real value of the inquiry lies in its potential to ignite decisive political action. It’s a wake-up call, loud and clear, and we can only hope it’s a prelude to genuine resolve.

A remarkable 74 per cent of the inquiry’s 39 recommendations echo the proposals the MDA has consistently put forth over the years. The misinterpretation of MDA’s intentions as self-serving can now be dispelled in the face of judicial affirmation. It is high time they are regarded with the seriousness they warrant.

The report elucidates a critical shortfall in our sector: the disjointed communication between authorities and the quagmire of bureaucracy that hinders efficient and safe operations.

This lack of communication between authorities and the picture of a sector entangled in red tape, often at the expense of clarity and efficiency, deeply resonated with me. The authorities, often lost in the granular detail, risk missing the woods for the trees.

The issues we face today are not the making of a single tenure but rather the legacy of decades of lax regulation

Streamlining these processes and bringing about a system where transparency and communication are pillars upon which safe and quality construction rests.

The emergence of ‘cowboy contractors’ has been a bane for the many credible operators in our industry. These not only serve as a detriment to the industry’s reputation, but their presence unfairly skews the playing field.

Addressing these concerns through the implementation of stricter licensing requirements, classifications and mandatory training is not just necessary, it is overdue.

Measures such as these will not only marginalise the malpractices of unscrupulous contractors but will also elevate the quality of workmanship across the board. We must set a standard, one where only those who meet stringent criteria are permitted to operate in this industry.

In advocating for these standards, it is not my intention to suggest that only established entities are fit to operate. On the contrary, I believe in equal opportunities for all, provided that they can demonstrate the requisite skills and knowledge that are essential for any construction site. It’s about ensuring that every individual who steps onto a construction site does so with the proven competence and preparation necessary to uphold the highest standards of safety and quality.

As we turn our gaze towards the implementation of the inquiry’s recommendations, a strategic and discerning approach is imperative. Among the proposals, there are certain measures that, if not judiciously considered, could inadvertently inflict more harm than good.

A case in point is the proposed increase in bank guarantees, a move I find to be entirely superfluous. With robust insurance in place, ensuring that the highest excesses are covered, escalating the bank guarantee becomes a redundant exercise.

Such measures, if misapplied, could precipitate broader implications that extend beyond the inquiry’s purview.

We must be cautious not to impose unnecessary social and financial burdens that could inadvertently sideline other key aspects.

The aftermath of the inquiry saw a wave of resignations and dismissals, a chain reaction that begs reflection. While I stand by the principle that accountability is paramount, I also believe in constructive reform.

If the individuals in question adhered to the policies and legislation in place, it is the system itself that requires our scrutiny and reformative efforts.

We need to create an environment where policies are robust and regulatory frameworks are sound.

Calls for the resignation of certain ministers and officials do not necessarily align with my personal view. The issues we face today are not the making of a single tenure but rather the legacy of decades of lax regulation. It is essential to recognise the substantial progress achieved under their leadership, which has begun to steer our industry toward improvement.

In the spirit of Isabelle Bonnici’s words – “Enough talk, now it’s time to act” – we must pivot from reflection to action. Laws and regulations are mere tools; their power lies in our collective commitment to wield them with the will to protect and the determination to improve.

As we stand at this juncture, it is not merely about enshrining recommendations into law but ensuring these laws live through enforcement. Only through a united front, with every stakeholder shouldering their part of the burden, can we turn the grief and hardship of past tragedies into a force for change.

Leon Chetcuti

Leon Chetcuti is the CEO of the Malta Development Association.

ceo@mda.com.mt