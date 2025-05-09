Four lions and a leopard that were found in poor conditions in Naxxar in January are set to be registered to infamous car dealer and exotic animals owner Christian Borg, according to animal activists.

In a Facebook post Friday, Vuċi għall-Annimali said it had received “reliable information” that the animals had been microchipped and sedated ahead of a planned move. It said the animals are set to be relocated elsewhere in Malta “within the next few days”.

Speaking to Times of Malta, TV presenter Althea Galea said activists had learned that the animals are due to be registered to Borg, who recently hit the headlines for building a cage on the roof of his Swieqi penthouse.

He later claimed he needed the enclosure to serve as temporary housing for a chimpanzee with whom he currently lives.

The destination of the lions and leopard is currently unclear.

Accusing authorities of sidelining international organisations in favour of those breaking the law, Vuċi għall-Annimali said it was “disgusted” by the decision to move the animals.

It said the case of the lions “should have been used to set an example - to show that those who abuse, neglect, or keep wild animals illegally in Malta will face consequences”.

“Instead, what we are witnessing is yet another failure by the authorities, who once again choose to protect those who break the law rather than standing up for what is right”, it wrote.

The lions and leopard were discovered in a state of neglect by the animal rights group on New Year’s Eve after the organisation was alerted to the plight of a lion being kept in a dark cage.

Responding to the discovery days later, the Veterinary Regulation Directorate (VRD) said the enclosure housing the animals was not in line with regulations and said it would be taking legal action against those responsible.

Several people, including the farm’s owner, had been questioned in connection with the case, it said.

Last month, activists called a protest after announcing authorities had “no plan” for the animals following a meeting with officials. The VRD confirmed at the time that the animals had not been physically examined.

Vuċi għall-Annimali said international animal welfare organisations Four Paws and Born Free had been “refused access to Malta” to inspect the lions and leopard on the grounds that authorities did not want to sedate the animals twice – an eventuality the group said had since taken place to move the animals to an alternative location.

Calling the reason for the refusal an “excuse” and “meaningless” in light of the claimed recent sedation, the group said the VRD was “choosing to protect those who abuse and neglect wild animals”.

Galea said the international organisations had offered to inspect the animals and cover veterinary expenses while assessing the possibility of relocating the animals abroad.

Last month, an Animal Rights Ministry spokesperson said there was “no place inside the country and neither outside that these animals may be kept and cared for by a person who could or would know how to care for these animals”.

Questions were sent to the Animal Welfare Ministry.

Borg declined to comment when contacted through his lawyer.