Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse and guard Kelly Oubre Jr. were each fined $50,000 by the NBA on Friday for heated complaints after a missed call in a frustrating loss.

The incidents came after the intense final seconds of Philadelphia’s 108-107 home loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.

Oubre was driving to the basket when Paul George of the Clippers blocked his path and they made contact.

No foul was called and the final seconds ticked away, sparking the complaints and other actions by Nurse and Oubre that resulted in the punishments.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...