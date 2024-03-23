The New Orleans Pelicans will be without injured star forward Brandon Ingram for at least two weeks as they fight for an NBA playoff berth, the team said on Friday.

Ingram underwent an MRI exam after hyperextending his left knee during the third quarter of Thursday’s 121-106 loss at Orlando.

Results of the exam showed a left knee bone bruise and the 26-year-old American will be reevaluated in two weeks, the Pelicans announced.

It means the Pelicans, 42-27 and fifth in the Western Conference, will be without their number two scorer and top assists provider during a critical late-season stretch.

