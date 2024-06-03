A thick metal necklace stopped a bullet and saved a man's life during a shooting incident in Colorado, police said.

The incident happened last week in Commerce City, a suburb north of Denver.

Police said a bullet fired at a man's neck was blocked by a thick metal chain he was wearing.

The shooting happened during an argument. The victim, whose identity was not disclosed, suffered only a minor puncture wound.

The shooter was arrested and is to be arraigned on attempted homicide charges later on Monday.