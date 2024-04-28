Government propaganda in the Muscat-Abela decade has tended to focus on a few key figures that seek to celebrate economic success. Above all, there is GDP, which is, of course, a widely used measure for a country’s economic performance. With Malta recording significant levels of growth, it comes as no surprise that the government is seeking to milk such results to an unlimited extent.

However, the reality on the ground is very different. Indeed, while GDP growth is generally associated with economic prosperity, it does not provide a comprehensive picture of citizens’ overall quality of life or well-being. Increasing GDP will not matter to the individual failing to get access, say, to the most basic health services.

The feedback that I continue to receive from the public is related to challenges associated with two key issues: overpopulation, and the rising cost of living. The two are closely related.

As the population grows, there is greater pressure on resources, leading to a higher demand for essentials such as food, housing, health and education services. While inflation of essential products started to gradually drop in recent months, Malta continued to register double-digit inflationary growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages even in 2024. This is hurting the staggering 100,000 persons, practically one in every five, who are at risk of poverty.

The unrestricted flow of inward migration is straining the infrastructure and resources. Every day, constituents tell me about the struggle they face when visiting hospital, or government clinics, as long queues make service very slow and inefficient.

On the other hand, there is one thing that is not experiencing increases: salaries. While the government claims that Maltese citizens are now ‘rich’ (sinjuri żgħar) this is not the case. Eurostat, Europe’s statistical agency, issued a damning report in the past few weeks, indicating how Malta is the only country where wages have not improved since 2016 – that’s a staggering eight years!

The same report also remarked how only workers in four eastern European countries earn less than the Maltese. This is a damning indictment of the Labour government’s economic policy of basing itself on cheap labour.

It is also a reflection of a decade of politics where no genuine attempt was made to create new economic sectors in the same way as past Nationalist administrations had invested in areas like financial services, i-Gaming, high-end manufacturing, aviation services and other new industries that offered and continue to offer high-quality jobs.

It is worrying to me, as a parent, to listen to so many youngsters who are disheartened about their prospects and are seriously considering leaving the country for good. As a proactive European, I always encourage young people to take on experiences abroad, such as Erasmus school/university exchanges or work placements.

At the same time, it is a pity to lose talent and skills, especially at a time when several employers are struggling to find the right personnel for their business operations, simply because these young people struggle to see a future here.

This is why the Nationalist Party is advocating a renewed economic model that puts quality before quantity. EU funds are a huge means of support to propel the country to the next level, particularly in the context of the twin green and digital transition – but for success to take place, there needs to be a genuine commitment to change the way things are being done. Drowning in internal conflict, the government is in survival mode.

Relying solely on the importation of cheap foreign labour and unlimited construction is an economic model doomed to fail.

We need to act, before it is too late.

As a Nationalist Party, we have delivered this message constantly with tangible proposals at various fora, including parliament. A strong PN presence in the European Parliament and local councils can deliver the message that change has to start now.

David Agius is the PN spokesperson on EU funds and sport and a candidate for the EP elections.