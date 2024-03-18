A man was injured as he intervened in an argument his neighbour was having with her ex-partner, a court heard on Monday.

The incident took place in Mqabba on Saturday at 11 pm.

Inspector Wayne Bonnello told a court, how the police went to the site of the incident and found a woman and her former partner engaged in a fierce argument. They also found another person who was bleeding heavily.

Investigations revealed that the injured man and his son, who lived nearby, had stepped in to help the woman but the situation escalated and the man suffered a fractured nose.

The alleged aggressor, Jeffrey Axiak, the woman's former partner, ended up in court on Monday pleading not guilty to grievously injuring the man and slightly injuring his ex. He also denied threatening and assaulting her, causing wilful damage to third-party property and disturbing the peace.

His lawyer, Franco Debono, argued that it was not fair for the accused to end up in custody when he was actually acting in self-defence.

He pointed out that the accused had recently undergone two surgeries and was still on crutches.

However a request for bail was turned down after the prosecution objected in light of the fact that the alleged victims were still to testify.

Magistrate Lara Lanfranco presided over the arraignment.

Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were defence counsel.

Nicholas De Gaetano appeared on behalf of the Attorney General and inspector Wayne Bonello testified.