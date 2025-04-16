The Nepali diaspora in Malta came together in Valletta earlier this week to celebrate the new year 2082.

The Nepali New Year, also known as “Navavarsha”, is typically held in the second week of April.

Photo of the celebrations in Valletta provided by the Nepalese Association Malta

Nepal relies on multiple calendars, with residents of Nepal get to celebrate New Year on the Gregorian calendar, Tibetan New Year and Navavarsha.

The Nepali calendar of Bikram Sambat (or Bikram Era) also runs for 12 months, however, the first month is Baisakh, which corresponds with mid-April on the Gregorian calendar.

Members of the community, dressed in traditional outfits, performed various traditional dances and performances, showcasing Nepal’s rich culture.

Rems Khanal, the president of the Nepalese Association Malta (NRNA NCC), said the event brought together some 3,000 Nepali and Maltese people.

Various cultural groups were present for the event, including members of the Tamang, Magar, Newar, Rai, Purwanchal and Gurung Samaj communities, as well as Nepali Society Malta.

The spokesperson for NRNA NCC described the celebration as a cultural exchange between Nepal and Malta, adding that such events would further strengthen the ties between the two nations.

The permanent secretary of the tourism ministry, Christopher Cutajar, attended the event, together with the president of the mountaineering association Malta Simon Alden, Malta’s honorary consul Jonathan Abela, Marco Cremona – the first Maltese to climb Mount Everest, and Pierre Farrugia, who visited Everest Base Camp, among other Maltese who visited the south-east Asian country.