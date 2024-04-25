From humble beginnings to becoming a global powerhouse in Nutrition, Health, and Wellness, Nestlé's journey has been marked by a commitment to enhancing lives through the power of food. As we celebrate – over a century of Nestlé's presence in Malta – we are reminded of the enduring partnership and shared stories that have shaped our journey on the island. This centennial celebration is not just about looking back but also setting the stage for future conversations through our latest initiative, "The Good Talk."

Our humble beginnings

Our story begins with Henri Nestlé, a German-born pharmacist whose innovation in infant nutrition marked the birth of a brand that would become synonymous with nurturing generations. His 'farine lactée,' a life-saving infant food, laid the foundation for a legacy built on the power of food to enhance life. The iconic 'Nest' logo, representing care, nurturing, family, security, and comfort, has become a global symbol of our commitment to health and wellness.

A global mission

For over 150 years, Nestlé has been at the forefront of nutrition and wellness, constantly pushing the boundaries of what food can do. Our mission to unlock the power of food, encompasses not just enhancing life today but ensuring a healthier future for generations to come. From making nutrition accessible and affordable to protecting our natural resources, our global story is one of innovation and commitment to a better world.

Nestlé in Malta

Nestlé's journey in Malta began with commercial activities through ship chandlers in 1900, to then opening a sales office in Valletta to evolving into a modern hub in Lija. Today, Nestlé Malta stands as a testament to our growth and deep connection with the Maltese community. Employing around 110 people directly and supporting local distributors, Nestlé Malta has become a household name with beloved brands like Kit Kat, Nescafé, and S. Pellegrino, among many others.

Making an impact in Malta

Our commitment to Malta goes beyond providing quality products. We've become an integral part of the local fabric through initiatives that promote local art, culture, and sustainability. For example, Nescafé, Malta's favourite coffee brand, has been a champion of Malta's creative talent, celebrating and supporting the island's rich heritage. Our dedication to the local community is also reflected in our social activities such as the ‘Nescafé LifeCycle Challenge’ which supports and promotes health; and the ‘Nestlé Clothes Collection Drive’ helping local NGO’s in their quest for food and much needed funds.

Moreover, our involvement in the Beverage Container Refund Scheme underscores our commitment to sustainability, ensuring that our products contribute to a circular economy. These initiatives exemplify Nestlé's philosophy of creating shared value, impacting positively on both health and the environment.

Why "The Good Talk" matters

As we mark over a century of Nestlé in Malta, "The Good Talk" emerges as a springboard to continue engaging in meaningful conversations with the community. It's about moving important discussions forward, one story at a time. Whether it's youth empowerment, nutrition, health, inclusion, food, or sustainability, "The Good Talk" is where these conversations come to life. It's a testament to our belief in the power of dialogue to inspire change and foster a deeper connection with the communities we serve. Join our conversation on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/nestle.MT.

We invite you to share, learn and grow with us. Together we can embark on the next century of our journey in Malta, one conversation at a time.