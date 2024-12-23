Nestlé Malta has successfully concluded its fifth Annual Clothes Collection Drive, with this year’s edition focusing on men’s clothing.

Over the course of November, the company, alongside members of the public, collected a total of 1,112 kilograms of clean, pre-loved men’s clothing. These items will be donated to local NGOs Inspire Foundation and MSPCA, that will use the clothing to support their charitable operations through sales in their thrift shops.

In addition, Nestlé Malta has donated double this weight in Nestlé products, over two tonnes, to the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation. This donation supports the Foodbank’s invaluable work in ensuring that individuals and families facing hardship have access to essential food supplies in the short term, while they work toward more sustainable, long-term solutions.

The Foodbank Lifeline Foundation greatly appreciates the direct delivery of donations to their warehouses in Marsa, especially during the festive season.

The Clothes Collection Drive, which was launched in 2020, remains a key element of Nestlé Malta’s broader CSR initiatives, contributing to both local charitable efforts and sustainable environmental practices. The success of this year’s drive underscores the power of collective action in addressing societal challenges, the company said.