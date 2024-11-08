Nestlé Malta is set to launch the fifth edition of its Clothes Collection Drive, an annual initiative that encourages the public and its employees to donate clean, pre-loved men’s clothing for a worthy cause.

This year’s drive, running from November 4 to 30, will see donations going to two local NGOs − Inspire Foundation and MSPCA − both of which operate charity shops across Malta.

Those interested in helping these NGOs are being invited to drop off their clothing donations at the Nestlé Consumer Centre in Lija. The centre is open Monday to Thursday from 8am till 3pm, Fridays and Saturdays from 8am till noon.

As in previous years, Nestlé Malta will extend its charitable efforts by donating an equivalent weight of Nestlé food items to the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation. This dual approach not only addresses immediate clothing needs but also provides essential support to those facing food insecurity.

“Each edition of the Clothes Collection Drive demonstrates the generosity of the public and the altruism of the Nestlé Malta team. This year, by focusing on men’s clothing, we are aligning our efforts with the needs expressed by our NGO partners, while also expanding our support through food donations,” Anita Olton, corporate communications manager at Nestlé Malta, said.

“The drive highlights our ongoing commitment to giving back and creating a positive tangible social impact within our community.”

Since its inception in 2020, the Clothes Collection Drive has become a cornerstone of Nestlé Malta’s corporate social responsibility strategy, emphasising sustainability and community outreach. With strong participation each year, the initiative continues to make a difference by promoting environmental, social and governance values.

For more information about the initiative, call on 8007 4114.