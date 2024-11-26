Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday he would bring a US-brokered proposal for a ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon to his security cabinet for a vote as soon as this evening.

"Citizens of Israel, this evening I will bring a ceasefire outline for the cabinet's approval," Netanyahu said in a televised address. "The length of the ceasefire depends on what happens in Lebanon."

Israel has been at war with Hezbollah in south Lebanon for the past few months and has killed hundreds of militants, including the group's entire leadership.

Praising the endurance of Israelis who have suffered Hezbollah rocket fire from Lebanon, the prime minister warned: "If Hezbollah tries to attack us, if it arms itself and rebuilds infrastructure near the border, we will attack."

The truce, he added, would allow Israel to 'focus on the Iranian threat' and Hamas in the Gaza strip.

"When Hezbollah is out of the picture, Hamas is left alone in the fight. Our pressure on it will intensify," Netanyahu said, adding that a ceasefire would also enable "focusing on the Iranian threat" and give the military time to resupply.

More soon.