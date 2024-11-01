Netflix, Shondaland and Fever have partnered to bring an exclusive Bridgerton-themed Candlelight Concert series to Malta. The live multi-sensory musical experience will light up the Phoenicia Malta with thousands of candles transporting guests to the Regency era in England.

From Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy, Thank u, Next by Ariana Grande, Give Me Everything by Pitbull, Afrojack, Ne-Yo and Nayer to Cheap Thrills by Sia, performed by a local string quartet, the event promises an unforgettable evening in a captivating setting.

This exclusive series will be hosted in selected cities worldwide with limited tickets available.

The waiting list for the presale is now available on the Fever app and website. By signing up, users gain exclusive access to tickets up to 24 hours before the general sale on Thursday, November 7.

Candlelight Concerts are a series of original music concerts created by Fever, a global live-entertainment discovery platform, aimed at democratising the access to classical music. This innovative format represents a unique live musical experience through a varied offer of programmes to meet all tastes, played by local musicians, in emblematic venues, with the space and performers illuminated by thousands of candles.

To join the waiting list, visit here. For more information about the Candlelight Concerts, log on to here.