Neurodiversity Week is being held for the first time in Malta from March 18 to 22. Neurodiversity Week is already an annual event in the UK, where it will be marked for the sixth time this year.

The Malta event is being organised by neurodiversity consultant Joseph K. Muscat, who has been at the forefront of pioneering neurodiversity awareness within Malta’s business landscape for the past three years. During the event, Muscat will engage in interviews with a distinguished line-up of Maltese and international speakers, who will delve into the critical topic of neurodiversity inclusion at the workplace. The interviews will be broadcast on LinkedIn-Live.

“This event promises to be an enlightening and informative exploration into the realm of neurodiversity which could lead to undiscovered resources, perhaps even in one’s own organisation,” Muscat said.

The speakers include educational professional and neurodiversity workplace advocate Simon Preston, Belgian neurodiversity consultants Daphné De Troch and Dietrich Moerman of Bjièn, Dragan Donkov of Carob Consult, Noel Debono from FHRD, Marc Crawley from Diversita, a UK recruitment agency, Erika Galea from the Educational Neuroscience Hub, and HR professionals Edana Maria Vella and Natalie Lewis.

To learn more about the speakers and/or to register for each event, visit the event website https://josephkmuscat.com/neurodiversity-week-malta-2024.