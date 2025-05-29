Thirteen-year-old Mirielle McKay has been crowned winner of the fourth season of Brillanti!, the hit ONE television talent show.

Her first words after receiving the trophy were: “Never give up!” Show creator Joseph Chetcuti later explained the significance of her statement.

“She said ‘never give up’ because she had a fever on the day we filmed the finale, but it also has a deeper meaning because she is on the spectrum,” he said.

McKay, who has autism, was non-verbal until the age of four and a half. She first began communicating with her mother through music.

Chetcuti emphasised that McKay’s win was based solely on her ability. “She didn't win because she is on the spectrum,” he said. “She won because she is amazing. The sky is the limit with Mirielle.”

The season finale aired on Wednesday night, with McKay performing two songs: Man in the Mirror by Michael Jackson and a deeply personal adaptation of Oscar Winning Tears by Raye.

Before her performance, McKay addressed the audience, saying: “My name is Mirielle, and I’m going to tell you about my very first heartbreak.”

Her mother, Josephine McKay, later explained that although Oscar Winning Tears is originally about romantic heartbreak, the lyrics were adapted to reflect a more personal experience, Mirielle’s feelings of being abandoned by her father.

“She was so comfortable on stage,” her mother said. “As a mum, it made me feel so proud to see her interpret the song in such a heartfelt way.”

Reflecting on the performance, McKay said: “I felt comfortable, brave, and proud of myself.”

McKay said winning Brillanti was especially meaningful to her, as it is her favourite television programme. She and her mother thanked several people who made her journey possible, including the Brillanti production team, show creator and host Joseph Chetcuti, her vocal coach Gillian Attard and her academy.

“Gillian has been amazing since day one. She teaches with such dedication at the academy and the support she gives all her students is so appreciated,” her mother said.

The competition, which is open to all ages, is split into four stages: auditions, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the final. The winner was chosen by a panel of judges comprising Nate Morrison, Sarah Harrison, Verdiana and Greta Manuzi.

The total prize fund of €30,000 will be divided among the winner and five runners-up with the winner receiving €15,000.

She plans to use the money to produce original music, something she has dreamed of doing her entire life. Her mother, who raised McKay as a single parent while juggling multiple jobs, said the win was life-changing.

“This win meant a lot for us. I feel we didn’t just win the competition but we won life.”

Looking ahead, McKay hopes to one day represent Malta at the Eurovision Song Contest. For now, her focus is on creating original music to submit it to Junior Eurovision in the future.

GianLuca Cilia placed second in the competition, while Ethan Pawley came in third.