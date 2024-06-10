The Victor Pasmore Gallery has opened its doors with a new permanent collection of works titled The Eye and the Symbol.

An array of never-seen-before and familiar artworks by Pasmore are showcased, taking viewers on a journey that examines Pasmore’s relationship with the Maltese islands through the various elements, mediums and materials he utilised during his three decades living in Malta.

Art historian Giulia Privitelli will be giving a guided tour of the gallery on June 18 and 19, which will allow visitors to garner a deeper understanding of Pasmore’s work.

Limited spaces for the tour are available. RSVP by June 14 on info@victorpasmoregallery.com.The Victor Pasmore Gallery is located at APS House, 275, St Paul Street, Valletta.

Opening hours: Tuesday to Thursday: 10am to 5pm (last entry at 4pm), Friday from 2 to 7pm (last entry at 6pm); and Saturday from 10am to 3pm (last entry at 2pm). The gallery is closed on Sunday and Monday.

Visit the gallery’s Facebook page for more information.