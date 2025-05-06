Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela has announced plans for a new electronic patient system that will cost €100 million over the next 10 years.

“We have a proposal to rebuild a new electronic patient record system to have one unified system that will be paperless,” Abela said during parliamentary question time on Tuesday.

Currently, the myHealth portal, which was launched in 2012 allows patients and their doctors to access their medical records online.

However, Abela said that this year the government will launch a new investment to improve this system so that doctors in both the private and public sectors can access patient data.

“Patients will have guaranteed continuity of care. If you go to a specialist in the private sector or if you go to a specialist in the government, at the tip of his fingers, that specialist has your detailed record,” the minister added.