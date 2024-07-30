Arts Council Malta has announced a €1 million scheme to support the indigenous film industry.

The Screen Support Scheme comprises five strands: screenwriting, development, short film, feature-length production, and cultural programmes. It covers works of fiction, documentaries, and animations, while one strand supports cultural programmes.

"We are among the few whose national-scale cinematographic expression is yet to materialise. The road is long, but every beginning has its end,” The chair of Arts Council Malta, Albert Marshall, said.

Financial support for Maltese filmmakers was previously under the remit of the Malta Film Commission, which fell under the Tourism Ministry and there was ongoing controversy over millions spent to support foreign film productions in Malta, as compared to support for the local film industry itself.

The Creative Malta programme, widely known as the film fund, had handed local filmmakers €600,000 yearly to finance local film productions.

The fund has now been increased to €1 million under the Culture Ministry.

Earlier this month, Marshall said the film fund needs to be tripled to €3 million for Maltese indigenous films to thrive alongside the foreign movie industry—an increase he reminded people about at the launch.

“The Council has declared that there was a strong need for lobbying to increase the fund to €3 million, which is the promised amount,” said Marshall.

Minister of Culture speaking at the launch Photo: DOI Kian Bugeja

During the launch, Culture Minister Owen Bonnici welcomed the scheme and said it was essential that all continued to work hard to strengthen the cultural and creative sectors. "Therefore, it’s extremely important that we listen to the sector and work hand in hand to further strengthen it.”

Director of Funding and Strategy at the Council, Mary Ann Cauchi said that the scheme will offer support through a mentorship process to encourage those new to the industry to apply.

To apply for any strands, applicants must be independent audiovisual entities and submit complete applications by September 24 at noon. The results will be announced on November 21 and 22.

For more information about the Screen Support Scheme, visit www.artscouncilmalta.gov.mt.