Work on the new chapel of the Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament at St George’s basilica in Victoria is nearing completion.

Byzantine-style mosaics by Art Studio are almost completed. Until recently the chapel had an altar dedicated to the miraculous wooden statue of the Crucified Christ by Pietru Pawl Azzopardi. The altar and the Crucified Christ have now been removed for the chapel to be used for the Adoration of the Blessed Eucharist.

The chapel underwent marble works under the guidance of architect Innocent Centorino. The marble was brought over from Carrara and manufactured by A.F. Ellis. Anthony Grima, Christian Debono and Carmelo Farrugia are carrying voluntary decorations on the chapel, including gilding works and the lighting system.