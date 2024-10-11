Local diplomats will have the opportunity to participate in new diplomatic training programmes following the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Malta and Montenegro.

The agreement will provide a framework for the organisation of joint training programmes for both Maltese and Montenegrin diplomats, exchange of information and experiences related to diplomatic training and other related collaborations.

The agreement was signed between Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg and Foreign Affairs Minister of Montenegro Ervin Ibrahimović on Friday.

Ibrahimović is in Malta for official talks.

Malta and Montenegro established bilateral relations in 2006.

During the talks, the two Deputy Prime Ministers discussed the positive bilateral relations between the two countries and explored new opportunities for closer cooperation in several areas, including tourism.

“Our talks also focused on Montenegro’s ongoing accession process to the European Union and Malta’s support to Montenegro’s EU perspective,” Borg said during a brief press conference following the meeting.

“Malta is open to exploring cooperation with Montenegro in the framework of support for the EU enlargement process.”

Ibrahimović also expressed his gratitude for Malta's continuous support for Montenegro's EU path.

Montenegro began EU membership negotiations back in 2012, and as of this year, Montenegro's goal is to achieve EU membership by 2028.

The MoU was signed on Friday at Spinola Palace, St Julian's. Credit: DOI

The two also discussed the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Malta has been steadfast in its efforts to see that these conflicts come to a peaceful solution as soon as possible, which can only be achieved through diplomatic means,” Borg added.

Borg also shared Malta's experience in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the upcoming 2025 Council of Europe Presidency with Montenegro.

Montenegro is aiming to be elected to the UNSC for the 2026-2027 term and will succeed Malta with the Presidency of the Council of Europe in 2026.

On his end, Ibrahimović spoke positively of Montenegro and Malta's relations and said there is "ample room" for closer cooperation, especially in the fields of economy and tourism.

“My visit today is an expression of commitment to intensifying contacts and strengthening political dialogue, which will also influence the dynamics of our cooperation," he said.

"Our countries have many similarities, and we want to take advantage of that potential.”

Montenegro Deputy Prime Minister Ibrahimović and Speaker of the House Dr Anglu Farrugia on Friday. Credit: DOI

A courtesy visit was also held at Parliament, Valletta, where Ibrahimovic met with Speaker of the House Anglu Farrugia.

The meeting highlighted the strengthening of bilateral relations between Malta and Montenegro. Farrugia expressed Malta’s commitment to supporting Montenegro in its journey towards EU membership and the broader integration of the Western Balkans into the European community.