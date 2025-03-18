A new mobile app has been created to help drivers communicate with each other and avoid common road-related issues, such as blocked garages and parking disputes.

Vive – Connecting Drivers, developed by entrepreneur Matt Vella over the last three years, allows motorists to connect using QR codes without necessarily sharing personal contact details with each other.

The app, which has seen 250 downloads in its first four days, aims to improve road etiquette and reduce unnecessary fines, towing and inconvenience.

It is designed to tackle situations many drivers frequently encounter, such as finding their reserved parking space occupied, having their car blocked by another vehicle or needing to warn someone about a potential issue with their car.

Entrepreneur Matt Vella created Vive – Connecting Drivers out of ‘collective frustration’.

“In the case of urgent roadworks, or if large trucks cannot pass due to tight roads, which may require moving your vehicle, you will always be reachable, helping prevent congestion and unnecessary damage,” Vella believes.

“There is no need to involve police or wait for authorities.”

It could mean receiving important information and real-time notifications about your vehicle – even if you left your window open and your door unlocked, which could lead to theft, or if you spot a flat tyre and can give the car owner a heads-up to take action, Vella said.

Through Vive, users can send real-time notifications to other motorists, but it would need widespread adoption for it to be useful for drivers.

To use the app, drivers must create an account and order a QR code sticker, which they then attach to their vehicle

How it works

To use the app, drivers must create an account and order a QR code sticker, which they then attach to their vehicle. Other motorists can scan this QR code to send alerts privately via the app. The feature is designed to protect users’ phone numbers and other personal details while enabling instant communication.

Vella, who was inspired by personal experiences on the roads, recalled watching a traffic warden issue a parking ticket to a car belonging to someone he knew but had no way of contacting.

“It was a minor thing, easily avoidable, yet the lack of communication channels struck a chord. What if there was a way for anyone on the road to connect, for positive reasons?”

The app provides a way for drivers to reach others if their vehicle is causing an inconvenience – “in times of urgency or unforeseen situations”, he said, adding the disclaimer: “We do not encourage vehicle infringements or improper parking in any way.”

The goal is just to simplify the challenges drivers currently face.

“Having a vehicle towed means a €200 fine, the shock of finding it missing and the hassle of retrieving it. On top of that, the person requesting the tow may have to wait over two hours.

“The idea here is that you can be contacted instantly to move your car through the app, saving both time and money for everyone involved,” Vella said.

So what is wrong with just leaving your phone number on a paper on the windscreen – as is normally the case?

Vella says you could forget and ignore calls from unfamiliar numbers, resulting in towing or fines.

If communication happens through the app, drivers are aware why someone is reaching out.

By having the QR sticker, a witness to an incident involving a vehicle can instantly notify the owner through the app, eliminating the hassle of searching for CCTV footage or relying on social media to find someone who can provide information for insurance purposes, Vella said.

He describes Vibe as a community-driven solution aimed at making journeys “smoother, more respectful and cost effective”.

For Vella, Vive is more than just an app. It is “a shared story of collective frustration turned into creative innovation”.