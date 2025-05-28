Superintendent Johann Joseph Fenech has been appointed assistant police commissioner and put in charge of the corp's Information Technology and Data Management.

The appointment was made by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri.

Fenech joined the police as an inspector in 2004 and served in the districts and the Drug Squad. He was promoted to superintendent in 2018 and headed the drug squad.

In the past four years he led the domestic violence and gender abuse unit.

Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà congratulated Fenech, noting that he holds a bachelor's degree in statistics and information technology.