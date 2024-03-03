Aston Martin has unveiled a heavily updated version of its Vantage sports car – the entry point to the British firm’s line-up.

The current Vantage arrived on the scene in 2018, and though it’s always been billed as the sportiest version in Aston Martin’s range, a range of changes have now been made to make it the ‘most driver-focused and fastest Vantage’ ever.

Key to the changes is a significantly more powerful 656bhp 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, representing a 153bhp increase. The torque figure also jumps by 115Nm to 800Nm. This allows for a 0-60mph time of just 3.4 seconds, and a top speed of 202mph. The drive is delivered to the rear wheels through an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox as well.

The impressive performance boost comes from a range of tunes made to the engine, including larger turbos and increased cooling, while the gearbox has been revised to deliver ‘punchier in-gear acceleration’.

