A new black comedy by award-winning writer Malcolm Galea is being staged at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta on April 12-14 and 19-21.

The Heimlich Hustle is the story of a hapless couple whose life is turned upside down when they let a passionate and eccentric young artist into their lives. Before they know it, their life has been turned into a frantic roller-coaster ride involving viral videos, questionable art pieces and accidental death.

Galea has previously written such plays as Porn the Musical, Il-Kbir Għadu Ġej and a number of Christmas pantomimes.

The new show stars Galea, Angele Galea, Davide Tucci and Myron Ellul, with direction by Chiara Hyzler, who most recently directed the pantomime Beauty and the Beast.

The Heimlich Hustle is supported by Arts Council Malta and Galea’s Art Studio. Tickets can be booked from kreattivita.org.