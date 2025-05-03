A new visitor online booking system to visit Comino’s Blue Lagoon, launched just two days ago, has been suspended due to a court decision sparked by boat operators.

In a statement on Saturday, the Malta Tourism Authority said the Team Blue Lagoon will temporarily put the system on hold until further notice after boat operators filed a court decree on Friday against the system. The court upheld the request until the case is heard.

"The ministries, public authorities and entities forming Team Blue Lagoon remain steadfast in their shared determination to ensure sustainable, safe and well-managed operations at the Blue Lagoon. They will be reasserting their dedication to visitors’ wellbeing and the long-term preservation of the Blue Lagoon, one the Mediterranean’s most picturesque coastal sites, throughout the ongoing legal process," the MTA said.

Earlier this week, the authority launched a new free visitor online booking system to protect the environment of Comino’s Blue Lagoon to reduce visitor numbers and protect the area’s environment. The MTA also introduced a capping of visitors to 4,000 at any one time.

Visitors can book one of three daily time slots: 8am to 1pm, 1.30pm to 5.30pm and 6pm to 10pm.

The booking system will instantly generate a unique QR code to be presented to officials at the site’s coastal and land access points.

Visitors will be provided with a wristband, allowing access for the duration of the time slot.

The MTA said the first day of the system’s entry saw 4,800 people present their booking QR-codes and were issued access wrist bands at the area’s three entry points.

The statement said the suspension of the booking system will not impact ferry operations.

Plans for capping visitor numbers at the Blue Lagoon were first revealed by Foreign and Tourism Minister Ian Borg in an interview with Times of Malta last February.

The new capping system was not welcomed by everyone. Nationalist Party MP Alex Borg was among those who said Maltese people should not have to book to visit Comino's Blue Lagoon, while Moviment Graffitti said the booking system is full of loopholes and does not tackle the main cause of the island’s exploitation.