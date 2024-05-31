British author Linda Peek is in Malta to launch her book Malta: A Childhood Under Siege, a compelling memoir of the childhood of her mother, Margaret Staples, in war-torn Malta during World War II.

Through the lens of Margaret’s vivid memories, Peek captures the essence of Maltese life during one of its most challenging periods. From the deafening sounds of air raids to the scarcity of daily necessities, the book provides readers with a first-hand account of the indomitable will of the Maltese people.

The narrative pays particular tribute to the courage shown by the women and children who faced unimaginable hardship.

On May 29, the author introduced her book to Maltese readers in an event supported by Fondazzjoni Wirt Artna and the High Commission of Malta in Canberra, at the Lascaris War Rooms, in Valletta. The historic site was specifically chosen as it was there that Peek’s grandfather, Sam Staples, as Garrison engineer, oversaw construction works.

The author addressing guests at the launch.

During the event, Peek said: “Although my grandparents were not Maltese, they developed a connection with the people and the island itself. Their bond was so strong that when my grandfather suggested we evacuate to Egypt or South Africa, as many others were doing, my grandmother stood firm and refused to leave. She said, ‘If the Maltese can take it, so can we’.”

On May 30, the author took part in a literary evening about her book at the Chamber of Commerce, Republic Street, Valletta, organised by Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar.

Born in the UK and having lived across the globe due to her husband’s work as an Australian diplomat, Peek brings a rich tapestry of experience to her writing. With prior roles as a food editor in Chile and as a blogger through her site Cafe Cat, Peek has continuously engaged with diverse cultures and history.