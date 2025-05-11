The International Academy of the Order of St Lazarus (Sancti Lazari Ordinis Academia Internationalis) has published a book by Charles Savona-Ventura on the early statutes and rules of the various Crusader orders − the ‘monks of war’.

But who were these monks of war?

A number of military religious orders emerged during the 11th century as a response to the need of protecting Christians on pilgrimages towards the Holy Land and to defend the Christian Kingdom of Jerusalem.

Some of these orders are still in existence today, albeit with a transformed role, that of raising charitable funds and conducting essential humanitarian projects.

The Order of St Lazarus of Jerusalem together with the Templars, the Knights of St John and the Teutonic Knights were among a larger number of monastic orders, many of which are no longer in existence today.

These monks of war were sons of noble families who took the vows of poverty, obedience and chastity, and lived a monastic and military disciplined life in barracks, while in the name of the Cross, they waged some of the most epic wars on infidels, who wanted to overrun the Holy Land.

In the publication, Savona-Ventura compares the early statutes and rules of these various Crusader orders with the regulations of Western-based religious monastic orders during the period of the crusades.

The need to provide services (hospitallers) to pilgrims visiting the Holy Land, coupled with the need to continuously protect these pilgrims and fight off the threatening forces of infidels, led to the development of a new version of monastic orders. Working within a relatively tight-knit community, it stood to reason that these orders interacted between themselves and formed distinct alliances.

When setting up these monastic organisations, the brethren looked at the rules as promulgated by both the rule of St Benedict and that of St Augustine. These monastic orders also ‘borrowed’ specific regulations from each other.

The Primitive Statutes of the Monks of War and the Rules of St Benedict and St Augustine is useful to anyone studying the origins of any of the Crusader orders in the Holy Land. It can be purchased from www.lulu.com.

For more information about the International Academy, e-mail s.lazari.ordinis.academia @gmail.com, or visit www.lazarus-academy.com/.